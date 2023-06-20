INDIA

J&K SIA conducts searches in 4 districts against secessionist usage of social media

NewsWire
0
0

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in four districts of Kashmir in connection with the misuse of social media platforms for secessionist activities.

SIA sources said these pre-dawn searches were carried out in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kupwara districts.

“These searches are part of the investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities.

“The case was registered by SIA Kashmir, regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting terror activities.

“The pre-dawn searches conducted by SIA personnel are aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist, anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms.

“The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism.

“These entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties.

“The searches conducted today resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence like mobile phones, sim cards, etc. The evidence will be meticulously analyzed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organisations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings”, sources said.

20230620-102804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Bank launches e-portal to track loan applications under govt sponsored...

    K’taka polls: Kharge, Rahul urge people to vote for ‘progressive govt’

    3 dead, 40 injured in Yamuna Expressway accident

    Kerala court dismisses plea to cancel bail of actor Dileep