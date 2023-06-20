The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in four districts of Kashmir in connection with the misuse of social media platforms for secessionist activities.

SIA sources said these pre-dawn searches were carried out in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kupwara districts.

“These searches are part of the investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities.

“The case was registered by SIA Kashmir, regarding India-based social media entities collaborating with their foreign associates to spread hatred against India and promoting terror activities.

“The pre-dawn searches conducted by SIA personnel are aimed to uncover the individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist, anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms.

“The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism.

“These entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties.

“The searches conducted today resulted in the seizure of substantial digital and physical evidence like mobile phones, sim cards, etc. The evidence will be meticulously analyzed to build a strong case against the accused individuals and organisations, ensuring a comprehensive investigation and subsequent legal proceedings”, sources said.

