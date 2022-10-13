The J&K Police’s Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday presented a charge sheet in the designated TADA court against a serving CRPF constable, accused of having terror links.

Officials said the charge sheet was filed against CRPF constable, Zulfikar Ali Khatana, son of Altaf Hussain Khatana and resident of Kachawa village in Kokarnag tehsil of Anantnag district, under various sections of law for being a terrorist handler of JeM/LeT outfit and for being an agent of Pakistan’s ISI.

The FIR was registered against the CRPF constable under the Official Secrets Act, and the Enemy Agents Ordinance Act.

“The constable, posted in 171 Battalion of the CRPF, has conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret/classified information regarding location of vital defence installations, shared confidential documents, thereby aided the enemy/adversary to strategise attacks on India and acted on the instructions received from the adversary in its ongoing campaign undertaken by the enemy in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by giving assistance to the enemy.

“Investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which has been completed in less than six months period by the SIA (Kashmir),” an official said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist handlers, namely Yousuf Baloch alias Zarar alias Qari Maviah alias Hafiz alias Aziz Bai, and agents of ISI across the border (based in Pakistan) have used cyber space for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant ranks and raise funds and provide logistics for running militant modules amongst the handlers in Pakistan. Their identities are being ascertained and action to expose them and submit evidence against them would follow during the further course of investigation which is continuing,” the official added.

These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information besides to arrange logistics for infiltrating terrorists and other required designs for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J&K, officials said.

