INDIA

J&K SIA obtains restriction order on Jamaat property worth Rs 3 crore in J&K’s Kupwara

NewsWire
Entry into and usage of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K) properties, worth Rs 3 crore, in J&K’s Kupwara district has been restricted, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the District Magistrate of Kupwara on Monday restricted usage and entry into properties belonging to the JEI on the recommendations of state investigation agency (SIA).

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and militant networks hostile to India’s national security, sovereignty, integrity and unity, property belonging to and held by banned JeI at Kupwara has been notified by concerned DM in exercise of the powers conferred under section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated February 28, 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” said a statement by the SIA.

The statement adds that the property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with appurtenant land falling under survey number 2990/2666/270 and survey number 3551/2979/263 has been sealed and entry/usage has been prohibited.

“Red entry to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records. With this SIA Kashmir has got 57 properties of JeI notified till date.

“The action, it is expected, would significantly dent militant funding in J&K besides being another major step in restoring rule of law & a society without fear.”

“Pertinently, SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K which have either been notified or are under the process of being notified for further legal action. These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA,” the statement added.

