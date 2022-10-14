The special investigation agency (SIA) of J&K Police on Friday filed a charge sheet against a local magazine editor and a Ph.D scholar in a case related to the narrative and glorification of militancy in the designated court.

The accused editor of the online magazine ‘Kashmirwalla’, Peerzada Fahad Shah and the Ph.D scholar, Aala Fazili have been booked under the unlawful activities (Prevention) Act.

The online magazine editor, Fahad was arrested on February 5 and Ph.D scholar Aala was arrested on April 17.

Fahad is accused of spreading false, malicious news to glorify militancy while Aala is accused of seditious and provocative article written by her, the SIA statement said.

The two accused were creating a false narrative through their articles which were intended to create unrest and prompt youth to join militancy.

It said the article was found to be “against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the country’s territory, challenged sovereignty and territorial integrity, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted commission of militant acts.

“Fahad intentionally conspired with Aala and published the article and this led to an increase in militancy and unlawful activities across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Both of them are compromised media persons whose objective was to create, sustain, and spread disaffection, hatred and enmity against the Indian State,” the charge sheet says.

20221014-151203