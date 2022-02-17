INDIA

J&K SIA questions Jamaat chief, 6 others

Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday questioned the chief of local Jamaat-e-Islami and six other members of the organisation.

A statement issued by the SIA, created recently in J&K to investigate cases related to militancy and secession, said the ‘Ameer’ (President) and six other members of the banned organisation were grilled.

“SIA had summoned about more than half a dozen persons associated with the banned Jamaat and they were interviewed for more than eight hours regarding various unlawful activities.

“Besides foreign funding and foreign operations, they were questioned about activities of Jamaat-e-Islami in and out of J&K.

“Questioning included properties of the Jamaat having direct or indirect links with militant funding. Believed to have its origin in foreign countries including, UK, Canada, Bahrain etc.,” it said.

“Today’s questioning is an investigation of the Jamaat related case originally lodged at Police Station Batmaloo Srinagar, Kashmir, now being investigated by the agency.

“Recent video and press release from proscribed Jamaat was also inquired in the light of foreign operations of the organisation”, it added.

Those ‘interviewed’ include Abdul Hamid Ganaie (last serving Ameer Jamaat), Abdul Salam Dagga (Ameer Tehsil North Srinagar), Peer Abdul Rashid (Rukn-e-Jamaat), Muzaffer Jan (Member), Tariq Ahmad Haroon (Office bearer, last incharge of Jamaat’s office) and Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh (Rukn-e-Jamaat).

Besides the above, some other associates were also summoned by the SIA.

