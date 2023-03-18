INDIA

J&K SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.

Sources said the SIA raids were taking place in different places in Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts.

Sources said these raids are part of the investigation in connection with a case registered with the agency.

In Shopian district, the SIA sleuths raided the house of the controversial religious preacher, Sarjan Barkati in the Zainapora area of Shopian district.

Further details of the SIA action were awaited.

20230318-091601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Winning the World Cup in 1983 was like ‘independence day for...

    Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey asks academies to focus on improving...

    Maha Kumbh 2025 in UP to be bigger, grander

    Girl’s body found inside fridge in Delhi eatery