In a move to boost the growth of the agriculture and horticulture sector, the J&K Agriculture Department, the Sikkim government, and the Sikkim University on Tuesday signed a tripartite agreement for collaboration on training, technology, capacity building and extension activities for saffron and other temperate crops.

The agreement was signed in the presence of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prasad congratulated all three for the beginning of a new partnership in the agri-horticulture sector for both the regions.

This agreement will give a new direction to the efforts for saffron production in Sikkim, besides creating a better understanding of diverse aspects of saffron cultivation and other temperate crops, he added.

Sinha said the historic collaboration will strengthen “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Research and technical intervention will bridge the gaps in value addition and supply chain infrastructure and help in reducing high post-harvest loss, he added.

Sikkim, being the first organic state in India, has the expertise on organic production technologies and certification, and the collaboration will immensely help J&K to provide solutions and policy prescription for the organic farmers in the UT, the Lt Governor said.

He said that the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and technical interventions will go a long way in promoting social and ecological sustainability and economic sustainability in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

20220712-200603