The Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Investigation Unit on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with a case regarding terrorist activities in the area, officials said.

“The crackdown on terrorist elements operating within the district and those from Pakistan is a step towards dismantling of terror ecosystem working in the Valley. The searches were conducted in the residential houses of relatives of eight terrorists who have crossed LoC illegally and joined terrorist ranks and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisations like HM, LeT and JeM etc,” a police official said.

Police said as per initial investigations, these terrorists have been found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating infiltration of terrorists, supplying of arms and ammunition in addition to using cyber space in radicalising Kashmiri youths to join terrorist ranks, besides raising funds for terrorists activities.

The searches were conducted at Hyhama, Kralpora, Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot localities of the district after search warrants were obtained from the designated court.

“During the searches, vital evidences including mobile phones and other materials have been seized which are relevant for investigation of the case for corroborating the role of these persons in perpetuation of terrorism. With the investigation at its initial stages, more searches shall be carried in due course of time,” police said.

