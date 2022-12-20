The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded its approval for winding up the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board, officials said on Tuesday.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Board was constituted in the year 1955 and over the period, the functioning of the Social Welfare Board became limited to the implementation of National Creche Scheme, and Swahdar Greh Scheme, both Centrally Sponsored Schemes being funded by Ministry of Women and Child Development through the Central Social Welfare Board,” an official statement said.

These schemes are now being implemented through the other Directorates of the Department, namely Mission Poshan and Mission Shakti, respectively.

The Central Social Welfare Board has since been wound up by the Centre and on its same lines, the J&K Social Welfare Board has also been wound up.

“A committee to be chaired by Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department has been constituted for recommending the roadmap for utilisation of services of existing employees/temporary staff already working in the said Board as also for utilisation of assets and liabilities of the Social Welfare Board,” the statement added.

