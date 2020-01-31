J&K takes steps to develop new industrial hubs

Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu on Wednesday, accorded sanction to the transfer of over 13,665 kannals of state/government land for establishment of industrial estates in 10 districts of J&K which include Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Udhampur.

The decision will help to create a land bank for development of new industrial estates/ventures in the said districts, thereby providing much-needed boost to the local entrepreneurs/ industry, provide opportunity to young and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to set up their own industrial units and expand employment opportunities.

The government is making serious efforts to showcase the potential of J&K in different sectors and bring it on the industrial map of the country. The government has planned to organize ‘Global Investors Summit’ in J&K. Availability of land will be a major factor for setting up new and soft industries, particularly employment generating ventures.

In another decision, the Administrative Council accorded sanction to transfer of land situated in village Edipora Bomai, Tehsil Zainageer, district Baramulla to Higher Education Department for establishment of Government Degree College, Bomai. With the transfer of land, building and other requisite infrastructure for the Degree College can be built to provide youth of the area access to higher education.

