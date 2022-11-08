INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K teen Muhammad Farhan is a hit for his cycling stunts

NewsWire
0
0

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir often surprise all by showing their talent in various fields. Their deeds convince the world that there is no shortage of talent among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, all they need is a platform to showcase them.

One such example is Muhammad Farhan (15) from Kulgam district in south Kashmir, who has surprised everyone by performing various stunts on a bicycle at a young age.

Farhan is popular for performing stunts on a bicycle that are otherwise considered unsafe.

Farhan got the inspiration to perform such stunts from the MTB (Mountain Terrain Bicycle) YouTube channel. When he saw cyclists performing various stunts, he became obsessed with doing the same. Farhan did not get training from any expert, but started practising on his own and soon he achieved quite a lot of success in it.

“I am a freestyle rider who is still in the learning stage. I perform stunts like combinations, stoppages, wheelies, acrobatics etc.,” said Farhan.

The teenager added that he suffered a lot of injuries in the early stages but believes that to gain something, one must make sacrifices.

“Performing these stunts is not easy. It is considered unsafe, but for a stunt rider it is a skill that is very close to his heart,” he added.

Farhan said that he takes special care to avoid accidents while performing or practicing stunts such as wearing helmet, shin pads, knee pads and gloves.

Farhan wants to continue his studies along with making a name for himself in this field.

20221108-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US currency seized by Customs at Chennai Airport

    BJP, Congress continue political slugfest over OBC quota in MP

    Goa makes Covid vaccination compulsory for school teachers

    Youth vandalize stage during live concert in Srinagar