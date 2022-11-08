The youth of Jammu and Kashmir often surprise all by showing their talent in various fields. Their deeds convince the world that there is no shortage of talent among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, all they need is a platform to showcase them.

One such example is Muhammad Farhan (15) from Kulgam district in south Kashmir, who has surprised everyone by performing various stunts on a bicycle at a young age.

Farhan is popular for performing stunts on a bicycle that are otherwise considered unsafe.

Farhan got the inspiration to perform such stunts from the MTB (Mountain Terrain Bicycle) YouTube channel. When he saw cyclists performing various stunts, he became obsessed with doing the same. Farhan did not get training from any expert, but started practising on his own and soon he achieved quite a lot of success in it.

“I am a freestyle rider who is still in the learning stage. I perform stunts like combinations, stoppages, wheelies, acrobatics etc.,” said Farhan.

The teenager added that he suffered a lot of injuries in the early stages but believes that to gain something, one must make sacrifices.

“Performing these stunts is not easy. It is considered unsafe, but for a stunt rider it is a skill that is very close to his heart,” he added.

Farhan said that he takes special care to avoid accidents while performing or practicing stunts such as wearing helmet, shin pads, knee pads and gloves.

Farhan wants to continue his studies along with making a name for himself in this field.

20221108-225203