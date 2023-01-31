Jammu and Kashmir’s Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss roadmap for revamping wool sector in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Central Wool Development Board (CWDB).

It was revealed that India is a major wool producing nation of the world, but much of its produce is of coarse nature. Regions like Jammu and Kashmir have a distinction of producing high quality, apparel grade wool but its potential is yet to be fully exploited.

The Central Wool Development Board is expected to provide support in the form of skill training, human resource development, modern machinery besides other technical assistance.

The UT administration has already approved plans and revolving funds for revival of the sector in J&K, Dulloo said. He said that the administration seeks support in wool collection, procurement, marketing and human resource development.

The meeting also had discussion on felt and fur production. Dulloo said that the infrastructure for establishing the necessary setup is already in place. He suggested setting up of Common Incubation Centers to provide training to individuals in the sector besides establishing Common Facility Centers.

20230131-193203