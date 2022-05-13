Additional Director General Jammu and Kashmir Police Mukesh Singh on Friday attended the funeral of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was killed by the terrorists on Thursday.

The senior police officer also met Bhat’s family. While interacting with Bhat’s father, Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir police stands with the bereaved family, and also expressed “heartfelt sympathies”.

He assured that every support would be provided to the family from police.

The members of Kashmiri Pandit community have been protesting at Sheikhpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district since the killing of Bhat.

They have been demanding the Lt. Governor comes to meet them there, and listen to their concerns.

