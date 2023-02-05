The three-day long Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) — Mumbai, 2023, concluded on Saturday evening with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Pavilion attracts an overwhelming response from the visitors, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department had participated in this year’s OTM in a big way as part of its extensive tourism promotional campaign being held across major cities of the country.

As many as 112 co-exhibitors and participants from Jammu and Kashmir attended the travel extravaganza drawing thousands of tourists, holiday-makers, travel trade buyers and tour organising professionals to the Jammu and Kashmir pavilion.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion set up by the Tourism Department offered the most-engaging experiences for the travel consumers and trade visitors as well as the co- participants from various states and union territories, besides international delegates.

“Hundreds of travel trade fraternity members from Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Amravati, Gujarat, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and even from some foreign countries visited the J&K Pavilion and interacted with the members of the official delegation and co-exhibitors from the UT,” an official statement added.

“The varied tourism products introduced by the Department during the last two years, post-Covid experiences and the new initiatives captivated the attention of the travel representatives and professionals alike.”

The interactions consisted of detailed presentations, various short films on known and off-beat destinations of Jammu and Kashmir and discussions on sustainable inbound and outbound travel for the year.

