INDIA

J&K: Two teenage girls jump out of moving car to escape molestation

NewsWire
0
0

Two teenage girls reportedly escaped molestation on Monday by jumping out of a moving car in J&K’s Kupwara district.

The Kralgund police station received information that two teenage girls had sought lift from a private vehicle at Rasripora to go to Watergam. On boarding the vehicle, the driver and another person attempted to molest the girls upon which they jumped out of the car at Rasripora, the police said.

Based on this information, an FIR under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kralgund police station.

“In public interest, parents and guardians are urged to counsel their children and wards to avoid taking or accepting lift from strangers,” the police said.

20230410-163002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM announces stadium, high performance centre for Kho Kho

    Thermocol factory catches fire in UP’s Ghaziabad

    Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar

    R’sthan govt sitting on ‘Kumbhalgarh Tiger Reserve Project’: NTCA member