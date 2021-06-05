A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered and two terrorist associates were arrested after a weapon smuggling bid was foiled in J&K’s Lower Munda area, police said on Saturday.

The cache of weapons recovered from a dumper includes two AK rifles and 10 pistols.

The two terrorist associates arrested belong to South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Weapon smuggling bid foiled, huge cache of arms and ammunition (02AK 56 rifles, 10 pistols) recovered from a dumper (JKO2BB-0949) at Lower Munda crossing Qazigund,” police said.

“Two terrorist associates Zahid Nabi and Mehrajudin were arrested and investigation is in progress,” they added.

–IANS

