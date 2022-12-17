In an important step to empower the basic institutions of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure that they are provided with all the required facilities, the Centre has decided to increase the privileges provided to the elected representatives of the local bodies, i.e., municipal councils and committees.

What is the decision?

Soon, apart from providing supervisory vehicles to the councillors, their security will also be increased, according to sources in the intelligence agencies. Apart from this, an increase in monthly allowance is also under consideration.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has recommended in the Demands of Grants report for the year 2022-23 that in view of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adequate security and accommodation should be provided to all elected councillors. Further, it was recommended that the elected representatives of the municipal councils/committees be provided vehicles with fuel costs as soon as possible.

In the action report, the MHA has mentioned that the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is providing security to an individual based on the security classification/threat perception report of the intelligence agencies (CID/IB).

As per the MHA, the security of the protected persons is periodically reviewed by the security review committee and necessary security arrangements are made by the security wing in respect of the vulnerable persons.

The district superintendent of police provides necessary security and safe accommodation will be provided to selected members of local bodies etc. based on local information.

“The demand for provision of surveillance vehicles to elected representatives of municipal councils/committees has already been approved by the competent authority and the vehicles will be made available in the existing financial capacity soon,” the report said.

The councillors, while welcoming the proposal, said that people had high expectations from them but the facilities they needed were not available to enable them to work independently for the people. So this proposal of the government is welcome as it will yield better results, they said.

