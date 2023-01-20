INDIALIFESTYLE

Light rain and snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Friday that widespread light to moderate rain, snow is likely to continue.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours in J&K,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 0.1, Pahalgam minus 2.9 and Gulmarg minus 7.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil minus 13.8 and Leh minus 14.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.7, Katra 7.2, Batote minus 1.2, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum temperature.

