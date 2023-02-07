In order to bring transparency and accountability in the administration and to provide all the facilities to the people, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought online more than 400 services under e-governance, while the rest of the services are also being brought online rapidly.

After making civil secretariat, all departments head office, deputy commissioner office e-office, the administration has decided to establish e-offices up to the tehsil level.

After the success of e-office from civil secretary to deputy commissioner office, the government has decided to expand e-office to tehsil level. In this regard, a committee of officers has been formed and the work has been started.

The committee consists of State Informatics Officer Jammu Kashmir NIC or his representative, NC Delhi representative, Technical Officer of Information Technology Department, Project Manager, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Data Centre Operator and Analyst at JaKeGA- Information Technology is included. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been asked to be prepared for expansion of e-office to Tehsil level.

The committee will enable e-office under the full jurisdiction of Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments and Public Sector Undertakings up to Tehsil level and will suggest measures for digitisation of legacy records/files up to tehsil level.

Extension of NIC Net/SWAN network to tehsil level through secure mode for obtaining additional licences from NIC New Delhi as per the number of users referred to the Committee Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency. It will offer suggestions for multi-protocol label switching etc.

The Detailed Project Report will also include steps to be taken to strengthen the complete infrastructure at the J&K State Data Centre to host the office and back-end e-office (system admins) for the expected number of users. Manpower will be required to manage operations.

Notably, physical files are not being encouraged in the offices of Civil Secretariat, Heads of Departments and Deputy Commissioners. For smooth functioning of e-office in these offices, Information Technology Department has provided VPN connections, created domain IDs and trained local admins and master trainers.

Control rooms have also been established for this, which are submitting reports on a daily basis to the control room of the General Administrative Department (GAD), from where a comprehensive report is sent to the Chief Secretary’s office.

The Chief Secretary has already directed all departments to conduct awareness campaigns among the general public focusing on educational institutions and panchayat level.

