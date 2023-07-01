INDIA

J&K witnesses 58% growth in GST revenue in June

Union Ministry of Finance on Saturday said the GST revenue collected in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of June has registered substantial growth of 58 per cent compared to June of previous financial year.

This growth percentage is more than three times the National Average and the best in the country among medium and large jurisdictions.

The gross GST revenue collected in June 2023 was 588.68 crore compared to 371.83 crore in June 2022.

Pertinently, India’s gross GST revenue for the month of June 2023 stood at 1,61,497 crore, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year rise. It is for the fourth time since the inception of GST in 2017 that the monthly gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.

“Commissioner State Taxes J&K, Dr. Rashmi Singh, applauded the performance of State Tax Officers for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring consistent growth in GST revenue month-on-month,” the statement said.

Dr. Rashmi Singh said that this performance demonstrates the dedication and hard work of the State Taxes Officer in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that this impressive growth coincides with the sixth anniversary of the implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir.

The State Taxes Department is celebrating GST Week from 01 July to 07 July as part of its initiative to raise awareness of GST among all stakeholders concerned.

