A woman involved in the kidnapping of an infant in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Wednesday, the police said.

A statement said the police in Kishtwar recently solved the mystery of kidnapping at the district hospital where one burqa clad woman had kidnapped a 6-month old male baby.

“The accused identified as Shabnum Begum — wife of a slain militant Zahoor Din, was booked under relevant sections of law,” it said.

Her bail petition was rejected by the chief judicial magistrate, Kishtwar

Later the accused was granted bail by the district and sessions court.

“Normal law against her will not have the desired result of stopping her from indulging further in such illegal acts. Therefore, normal law which has been invoked against the subject is not sufficient to deter the subject from indulging further in such type of crimes. The accused has been booked under the PSA”, the statement said.

It must be mentioned that the PSA is a harsh law under which a person can be detained for two years without any judicial intervention.

The act was initially enacted against timber smugglers in Jammu and Kashmir but over a period of time, it has come to be used against anti-national elements and terrorists against whom the state feels that recourse to normal laws is not enough.

20221109-164206