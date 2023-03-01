A man was killed while his wife suffered critical injuries when a landmine laid by the Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa district exploded, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Purti. His wife — Nandi Purti, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to sources, when the couple — residents of Ichahatu village, was on the way to check the crop grown in the fields on Tuesday morning, an IED planted by the Maoists exploded, seriously injuring the two, leading to the man’s death.

West Singhbhum district Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar, said the incident took place due to an IED blast planted under the ground by the Maoists, adding the police are looking into the matter.

There have been about 12 incidents of landmine blasts in the district in the last two months in which four villagers have been killed while many security personnel sustained injuries.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, Jharkhand Jaguar security forces and the police are running an operation in the entire Kolhan division of Jharkhand for the last few months.

To stop the security personnel, the Maoists have laid underground landmines in almost all the routes in the forests of Tonto, Mufassil and Goilkera police station area.

