A four-day-old baby died during a police raid which was conducted to arrest his grandfather in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday, after a policeman allegedly stepped on him.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police headquarters to probe the matter and initiate action.

The incident took place in Kosogondodighi village of the district.

According to sources, a team led by Sangam Pathak, in-charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours.

When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly entered inside and a policeman climbed on the bed where the infant was sleeping and allegedly crushed him to death.

The police did not arrest Pandey after the incident and left the spot, said sources.

The incident created an uproar among the villagers who are demanding that a murder case be registered against all the policemen present in the team.

20230322-185202