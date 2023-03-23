INDIALIFESTYLE

J’khand: 5 policemen suspended in connection with death of 4-day-old baby

Five policemen have been suspended in Jharkhand in connection with the death of a 4-day-old baby who died after a policeman stepped on him, during a raid conducted to arrest his grandfather.

Giridih SP Amit Renu issued an order on Thursday, which stated that Deori police station in-charge, Sangam Pathak has been removed from his post and sent to the police lines.

A case of premeditated murder has also been registered against the policemen on the application of the child’s family.

On Wednesday, a police team led by Pathak, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours.

When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly entered the house and a policeman climbed on the bed where the infant was sleeping, and allegedly crushed him to death.

The police did not arrest Pandey after the incident and left the spot, said sources.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered an inquiry into the matter after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

In the video, the baby’s grandfather, Pandey alleged: “The police reached my house at 3.20 a.m., and forcibly entered inside. I came out of my house along with the women. The policeman crushed my grandson, who was sleeping inside, during the raid.”

