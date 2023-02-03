In a conference-cum-rally organised on the occasion of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) foundation day on Thursday in Dumka, Chief Minister Hemant Soren lashed out at the Central government and the Governor regarding the domicile policy based on the 1932 Khatiyan in the state.

Soren said that the Governor had returned the bill on the domicile policy and deemed it unconstitutional whereas a similar policy had been passed in Karnataka.

He said that the policy was necessary to ensure the safety of the future generations in the state and his party would not back down from the fight for its implementation.

Soren said that the local policy was made on the basis of Khatiyan in 1932 to provide rights to the people of Jharkhand but certain people had been conspiring actively to stop it.

He added that such forces considered the people of the state as “boka” (fool).

JMM president Shibu Soren urged the people to understand and respond to the opposition’s conspiracies.

Targeting the Central government, Soren said that when the state government demanded Rs 1 lakh 36 thousand crore dues from the Centre, the CBI-ED was put after them.

The CM added that the BJP had failed to win against the JMM in the election and had been misusing the government institutions against the Soren-led government.

Significantly, 47 political resolutions were passed by the JMM amidst lakhs of supporters gathered for the conference and rally, including strict implementation of the Chotanagpur-Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, establishment of High Court Bench in Dumka, making Dumka a sub-capital, rejecting CAA and NRC, implementing OBC reservation, teaching Santhali, Bangla and regional languages in all schools among others.

