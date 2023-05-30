The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is carrying out raids at over 12 places of the Congress Poraiyahaat MLA Pradeeep Yadav’s aides in connection with a money laundering case.

On November 4, the Income Tax Department had raided residences of Yadav and Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh.

Many documents were found during the Income-Tax department’s raids at Yadav’s residence in Godda, and after inquiry, the case was referred to the Enforcement Directorate.

After emergence of new facts in the matter, the ED is conducting raids. It is also conducting raids at the residences of builder Shivkumar. Role of Shivkumar in an alleged land scam is also being investigated.

