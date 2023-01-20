The Jharkhand High Court has upheld the sentence awarded by a lower court to former state minister Anosh Ekka and his wife Menon Ekka, convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Apart from this, the High Court ordered to uphold the sentence awarded to Anosh Ekka by the ED court in a money laundering case.

The Ekkas had appealed against the lower courts’ rulings, which were dismissed.

High Court Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary’s court gave its verdict on the petitions of the couple on Friday.

On February 25, 2020, the court of Special CBI Judge AK Mishra sentenced Anosh Ekka and his wife Menon to 7 years’ imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case. They are currently in jail.

Similarly, in April 2020, the ED court sentenced Anosh to seven years in jail in the money laundering case and imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on him.

The former minister, in the cabinet of then chief minister Madhu Koda, was accused of money laundering to the tune of of Rs 20,31,77,000 (Rs twenty crore, thirty one lakh and seventy seven thousand).

The ED had taken over his newly constructed residence on Airport Road in Ranchi.

The Directorate’s zonal office currently runs from this house.

During the hearing in the High Court, senior advocate Ajit Kumar and advocate Jitendra S Singh appeared on behalf of the appellant, while advocate Prashant Pallav argued on behalf of the CBI.

