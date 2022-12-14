INDIALIFESTYLE

J’khand: Human-wildlife conflict continues, 1 elephant and 2 people die in 24 hour

NewsWire
0
0

In fatal incidents of human-elephant conflict between Tuesday and Wednesday, an elephant and two people died in Jharkhand.

Shyam Gop, 87, was crushed to death by an elephant who strayed from its herd in Hutu village in Neemdih block of East Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

The victim was out of his house to attend nature’s call at around 6 a.m. when the incident occurred. The elephant appeared from the bush, crushed him and lifted him by the trunk. The police and forest department officials reached the spot after receiving information about the matter.

In a separate incident, a 74-year-old woman named Apurgiya Devi was crushed to death by an elephant on Tuesday night in Ambatand village, located at the foothills of Jhumra mountain of Bokaro district.

According to sources, she was crushed by two elephants present in the field when she came out of her house at around 10 p.m. The villagers chased the animals away by lighting torches after hearing her screams. The victim died on the spot.

After the incidents, resentment has been seen among the villagers towards the forest department. The villagers said that the elephants have been entering the village in search of food, due to which they have to bear the loss of life and property.

They suggested that the department could at the least alert the villagers of elephant’s entry by making announcements to ensure less damage.

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, an elephant died after coming in contact with an 11,000 volt electric wire at Jaduguda in East Singhbhum district.

According to sources, the animal came in contact with the wire hanging at a low height after being separated from its herd that had been wandering in the area since the last week.

The villagers alleged that the forest department was already informed about the elephants in the area.

They accused the department of being responsible for the animal’s death and said that had the department taken the initiative to send them back to a safe space, their would be no loss of life.

In several districts including Giridih, Bokaro, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Khunti and Hazaribagh, separate herds of elephants have trampled crops in an area of more than 200 acres in the last month.

The forest department has been unsuccessful in devising any permanent solution of the same.

The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) presented a report in 2017, which stated that 21,000 km square area of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and South West Bengal was elephant habitat. Fourty-five per cent victims of human-elephant conflicts are from this region, the report added.

20221215-035003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    History repeats itself: Now, BJP stands accused of riding roughshod over...

    Meditation for a healthier you

    PM Modi dares Cong to change ‘national’ to ‘federal’ in its...

    NSD to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’