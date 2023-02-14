INDIALIFESTYLE

J’khand: Lovelorn girl meets tragic end ahead of Valentine’s Day

A love-struck girl in Jharkhand met a tragic end at the hands of her lover in an anti-climax to her expectations of making Valentine’s Day a memorable one with her partner-turned-killer.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl was first allegedly raped by her lover before killing her by inserting an iron rod in her private parts. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district.

The girl’s body was found in a field close to her partner’s home on Monday by some local residents who then informed the police.

The incident took place in Ajni village on Sunday.

“On Sunday night, the girl had gone to meet the accused without informing her family. On Monday morning, her body was found,” SHO Santosh Kumar Ravi said.

The police officer said that an FIR had been registered against the accused in connection with the incident.

The local residents also went to the accused’s residence to look for him but he was not found there.

The police said that a search was underway to arrest the accused on the basis of his mobile phone location.

