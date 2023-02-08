The people of Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh blocked the Hazaribagh-Chatra road in protest after two people died and three were injured in a series of elephant attacks in the city.

The wild animal got separated from its herd and attacked five people in a matter of hours, from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The condition of two of the injured is critical. The deceased have been identified as Damodar Saav and Dhaneshwar Saav, both residents of Khirgaon.

Angered by the attacks, the people demanded compensation for the deceased’s family during the protests held on Wednesday. Forest department and police officers have been trying to pacify the people.

The animal wreaked havoc in Kud-Rewali area near the city’s railway station and in Khirgaon and Kumhartoli localities and is allegedly still present on the outskirts of the city. It damaged property, including a car and a wall.

Forest officials said that efforts are being made to drive it to the forest away from the city.

On Wednesday morning, an elephant attacked a girl in Hazaribagh’s Barkagaon village, who has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

20230208-163205