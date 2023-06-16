Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought 15-day time from a special MP-MLA court in Ranchi in the Modi surname case.

The court had issued notice to the Gandhi scion to appear in person in the court on Friday. However his advocate Pradeep Chandra has sought 15-day time.

He said that the order for Gandhi to appear in person in the court has been challenged in the High Court.

Earlier, during hearing on May 23, on request of Gandhi’s advocate, three weeks time was granted.

The special MP-MLA court had earlier rejected Gandhi’s plea seeking exemption from appearing in person.

The case was filed by Pradip Modi, a resident of Ranchi, in which he claimed that during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Gandhi had made a remark on people with Modi surname. His remark has hurt the sentiments of the Modi community and it is a case of defamation.

Gandhi had reportedly said that “why all thieves have Modi surname”. After a Surat court convicted him in the criminal defamation case, he was disqualified from Parliament.

20230616-130403