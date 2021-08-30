Jharkhand has received more rainfall this year against its average, says the MeT department.

According to the department, Lohardaga received 1,156 mm rainfall, which is 54 per cent higher than the average.

The department has released the data from June 1 to August 29.

Ranchi has received 923 mm rainfall against the normal of 830 mm rainfall.

It has received 11 per cent more rainfall than normal.

Besides Ranchi and Lohardagga, the other districts received more rainfall than normal are Dhanbad 11 per cent, East Singhbhum 12 per cent, Hazaribagh 12 per cent, Jamatara 36 per cent, Koderma 23 per cent, Latehar 19 per cent, Ramgarh 14 per cent and Sahebganj 21 per cent more than normal rainfall.

Due to good rainfall the paddy sowing has taken place in more than 80 per cent land.

