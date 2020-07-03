J&K’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000

Jammu, July 3 (IANS) A total of 170 more people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory beyond 8,000.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of the new cases, 42 were in the Jammu division and 128 in the Kashmir division, taking the total number of cases to 8,019.

So far, 119 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 5,075 have recovered completely.

Total number of active cases in J&K is 2,825, out of which 424 are in Jammu division and 2,401 in the Kashmir division.

