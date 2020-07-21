J&K’s Covid tally crosses 15,000

Srinagar, July 21 (IANS) The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 15,000-mark on Tuesday with 608 more testing positive, while nine new deaths were reported.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that there were 106 new cases in the Jammu division and 502 in the Kashmir division, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 15,258.

With the latest fatalities, the toll has reached 263 while 8,455 have completely recovered.

The number of active cases is now 6,540, out of which 1,277 are in the Jammu division and 5,263 in the Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/vd