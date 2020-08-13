J&K’s Covid tally nears 27K-mark, death toll 509

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 536 new Covid cases, taking the Union Territory’s tally near the 27,000-mark at 26,949, while 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the UT’s death toll to 509.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 536 new cases reported on Thursday, 98 were from Jammu division and 438 from Kashmir division.

On a positive note, 779 persons were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the UT to 19,302.

The number of active cases at present stands at 7,138, of which 1,700 are from Jammu division and 5,438 from Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/arm