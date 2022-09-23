INDIA

J&K’s Rajouri Municipal Council selected in ‘Swachhata League’

Several important programmes were organised under the nationwide ‘Swachhata League’ by the Municipal Council of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 1,800 cities from Leh to Kanyakumari are participating in this programme to keep their cities clean and litter-free, and Rajouri Municipal Council is one among them.

Several programmes are to be organised as Seva Divas by forming teams. Rajouri Municipal Council has also been selected for this and a team has been dispatched. In this regard, a function was organised in which Municipal Council President Muhammad Arif Jat, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, District Development Council Chairman Rajouri Advocate Naseem Liaquat and civil and police administration officers and officials participated.

A big rally was also taken out to make Rajouri a garbage free city in which students and youths of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, PG College Rajouri and Rajouri town participated.

Meanwhile, the citizens were asked to make individual and collective efforts to make the town clean.

