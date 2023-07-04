Post abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a significant transformation in its security landscape. Revocation of JK’s so-called special status on August 5, 2019, provided an opportunity to the government to implement comprehensive strategies to address the challenges of terrorism, law and order, and modernisation.

Through efficient internal security management, the J&K Police, along with the central armed forces, have successfully restored a sense of security among the common people, ensuring that they could live without fear.

The collective determination of the security forces, combined with a clear mandate to protect innocents, has dismantled the hegemony of anti-national elements and their supporters in J&K.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370, the functioning of the J&K Police was often subject to political interference. Several politicians sought to influence the decisions and actions of the police force, hindering their efficiency in dealing with sensitive issues like terrorism.

An example of this was the general amnesty announced by former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to stone-pelters during her tenure. Such decisions weakened the resolve of the security forces and encouraged anti-national elements and separatists to propagate Pakistan’s agenda in Kashmir.

However, after the historic decision of August 5, 2019, the J&K Police acted swiftly against anti-national elements and the terrorists, and the results were evident as peace slowly returned to the region after three decades of unrest.

Centre’s unwavering support

The security forces, backed by the Central Government’s unwavering support, launched a comprehensive offensive against terrorists and their supporters, dismantling the terror ecosystem.

This relentless pursuit of terrorists and shattering their support system instilled a renewed sense of security among the common people, who had been victims of Pakistan sponsored terrorism for the past three decades. One of the cornerstones of the security forces’ success has been their emphasis on minimizing collateral damage and avoiding harm to innocent civilians. This approach was based on the understanding that winning the hearts and minds of the people was essential to eradicate terrorism from the region. By protecting the rights and safety of ordinary citizens, the J&K Police and central armed forces have garnered immense public support, further isolating the terrorists.

The unequivocal backing of the entire nation has sent a powerful message to terrorists and their supporters. The resolute stand against terrorism has made it abundantly clear that Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be a breeding ground for anti-national activities and terrorism.

J&K Police and other security forces have remained steadfast on their resolve in their decisive war against terrorism in the Himalayan region.

J&K Policemen act as defenders, counselors

Pertinently, 2008, 2010, and 2016 were the worst and hardest years for J&K Police. Street protests, stone-pelting and shutdowns orchestrated by Pakistan stooges in Kashmir tested the patience of the policemen. They acted swiftly to reestablish peace in Kashmir, without their role it would have been not possible.

J&K Police in the past three decades have not only proven themselves as defenders but also as counselors for the youth of Kashmir. Police not only controlled mobs but also saved them. After 2019, the terrorism related incidents in J&K have declined which has allowed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to focus more on normal policing and criminals.

Crime reporting has increased. Earlier, many crimes were concealed by family and society but the trust of people has increased in the police. Investigation in criminal cases, which had taken a back seat during the last over three decades in J&K, is back in focus.

According to the officials, the maximum number of criminal cases in 2020-21 and 2021-22 were reported from Budgam followed by Baramulla, Srinagar, and Anantnag, while Pulwama, Awantipora, Kulgam, and Shopian districts in Kashmir reported less number of cases.

Amit Shah lauds J&K Police

During his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the brave J&K Police personnel for their courage, will and sacrifices. He maintained that their martyrdom serves as a testament to the values and resilience of the people of Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister during his 2-day J&K visit last month tweeted: “The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for.”

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting the families of these martyrs in Srinagar. On behalf of the J&K government, I handed out appointment letters to the closest relatives of the fallen heroes,” he added.

‘Balidaan Stambh’

In a significant gesture to honor the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone of Balidaan Stambh’ at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, summer capital of J&K.

For 32-years J&K Police martyrs were unsung heroes as the former rulers didn’t spare any thought for them. However, after the scrapping of Article 370 their sacrifices are being remembered and their names are being inscribed in the golden letters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, known for his strong leadership and commitment to national security, has set a remarkable trend by personally reaching out to the homes of martyred J&K police jawans and officers during his visits to the region. This noble gesture has sent a powerful message of solidarity, assuring their families that the entire nation stands with them.

Amit Shah’s gesture to honour the martyrs has had a profound impact on the morale of the security forces personnel engaged in counter-terrorism operations in J&K. His presence and heartfelt interactions with the families have served as a source of inspiration, inculcating a sense of nationalism and dedication to duty among the security forces.

Gestures of the Union Home Minister have reinforced the fact that sacrifices of J&K Policemen will never be forgotten, and the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their families.

Such acts of compassion and empathy have helped in fostering a strong bond between the government, security forces, and the families of the fallen heroes, creating a sense of unity and solidarity in the face of adversity.

By leading from the front Shah has inspired others to follow suit and pay tribute to the martyrs in their respective regions. This trend has fostered a sense of respect and gratitude among the citizens for the sacrifices made by the protectors of the nation.

132 projects renamed after martyrs

During the past three years, the J&K administration has rechristened 199 schools, colleges and roads on the names of eminent personalities and martyred heroes in uniform as a mark of respect and acknowledgement for their exceptional contributions towards the security and development of J&K. Of 199 projects, 132 have been renamed after the martyrs of J&K Police.

From 1990 to 2019, not a single road or building was renamed after any martyr of J&K Police or any other eminent personality as the former rulers didn’t want to annoy Pakistan and its stooges in Kashmir.

By remaining silent they wittingly or unwittingly played into the hands of Pakistan and allowed the neighbouring country to pursue its agenda in Kashmir.

SOG emerges as frontline force

Despite facing threats, intimidation and pressures, the J&K Police kept on fighting the terrorists and separatists. They didn’t allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs and ensured that Tricolour keeps on flying high in the Himalayan region.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police over the years has played a crucial role in the anti-terrorist operations. It has become a brand across the country and has brought laurels to the force by bagging top awards for bravery.

The SOG firmly tackled every situation and subversive acts with fortitude. SOG personnel have been instrumental in breaking the backbone of terrorism in J&K. The force has focused on generating human intelligence and carrying out anti-terror operations with precision.

According to the official data from 1989, when a Pakistan sponsored insurgency broke out in J&K, till 2022, as many as 1,604 J&K policemen have laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

The long list of police martyrs includes, a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police, 22 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 28 Inspectors, 39 Sub Inspectors, 69 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 150 Head Constables, 189 Senior Grade Constables, 563 Constables, 516 Special Police Officers and 26 Followers.

In recognition of the service that JKP has rendered to the nation it has been awarded with 1 Ashok Chakra, 2 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shuraya Chakras, 1,672 President’s Police Gallantry Medals and 1822 J&K Police Medals for gallantry.

