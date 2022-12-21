INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K’s Srinagar shivers at minus 4.2, season’s coldest night so far

At minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) office said that cold and dry weather will continue in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“With minus 4.2 as the minimum temperature, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Wednesday. Cold, dry weather is likely to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.2, Pahalgam minus 6.2 and Gulmarg minus 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.1 and Leh minus 11.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 6.3, Katra 6.8, Batote 1.2, Banihal minus 2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature.

