JLo celebrates twins Max, Emme’s 15th birthday, posts video featuring Ben Affleck

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins’ birthdays and giving fans a look into their lives with their stepdad Ben Affleck.

The songstress, 53, shared an Instagram video filled with special family moments to mark Max and Emme’s 15th birthday, reports People magazine.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” she wrote in the caption, using the nickname she has for the twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins.”

The video features glimpses into their 15 years as Taylor Swift’s 2008 single, ‘Fifteen’, plays in the background.

As per People, some of the more recent moments featured in the video include behind-the-scenes shots from Emme’s involvement in her mom’s 2020 Super Bowl performance and a family photo showing the newly blended family around a dinner table.

Lopez also highlighted a candid moment where Affleck, 50, holds Max in his arms as he lies asleep during a car ride.

The couple, who were married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, has made their children an important part of their relationship.

20230223-112803

