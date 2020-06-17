Trending now

JLo & husband choose name for their new pup

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE015

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s family have made a new addition to their family.

The two revealed via Instagram last week that they recently brought home a new puppy, as a surprise to Lopez’s 12-year-old son, Maximilian. At the time, the pup had yet to be named, so the two asked their Instagram followers for help picking out a moniker.

On Wednesday, the family shared on social media that they finally decided on a sweet name for the Goldendoodle… Tyson!
“Thanks for voting on a name for my pup!!!” a post from Max (on Tyson’s Instagram account) reads. “So we decided to name him …. drum roll…. TYSON!!!!”
Last Thursday, Lopez shared a video of Max holding his new pal, with his twin sister, Emme, by his side.

“Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!” she captioned it. “We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!”

Rodriguez shared a photo to his own account, writing, “We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide … his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help!”

“It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle???” he added. “Let us know what you think! Thanks! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad.”

