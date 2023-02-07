ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

JLo posts clip defending Ben Affleck at Grammys after ‘snapping’

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shared a snap of kissing her husband Ben Affleck backstage at the Grammy Awards following claims that the actor looked “miserable”.

Fans were convinced they saw the ‘Hustlers’ star “snapping” at her new hubby while they “didn’t know the cameras were rolling” during an awkward exchange at Sunday night’s ceremony, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The ‘Jenny from the Block’ songstress, 53, and Ben, 50, attended the glitzy bash in Los Angeles on Sunday night. She took to her social media on Tuesday to share a highlight reel of her star-studded night out with her husband and included a picture of her smooching Ben backstage.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the clip.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the Instagram reel came after clips shared all over social seemed to show the moment JLo and Ben seemed to be involved in a tense exchange while host Trevor Noah filmed a segment right next to them.

Ben was spotted saying something into Jennifer’s ear before she quickly moves away from him, pulling a somewhat uncomfortable face at the star. Her expressions quickly change after clocking that live TV cameras are pointed right in her direction as she sits up straight and laughs at Trevor’s jokes.

