New Delhi, July 26 (IANSlife) International singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took the internet by storm as she shared steamy pictures of herself flaunting her perfectly toned body in bikini on Instagram as she celebrated her 52nd birthday. She also made her relationship with Ben Affleck official through one of the pictures in which the duo is sharing a passionate kiss.

JLo posted a series of pictures on the photo-sharing app sharing glimpses from her birthday celebration on a yacht. JLo is seen wearing a red bikini, paired with a Dolce Gabbana robe. She accessorized her look with a hat and a layered necklace and a statement finger ring. She kept her make-up nude and tied back her caramel-coloured hair into a loose bun and let wispy tendrils frame her face.

