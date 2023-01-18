ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

JLo was supposed to be in three-way kiss with Madonna, Britney at 2003 VMAs

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez could have been a part of that infamous three-way kiss with Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Almost two decades since the much-talked-about onstage moment, the singer/actress confirms that she was supposed to be Madge’s second smoocher, instead of Christina Aguilera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During a new interview with E! News to promote her new movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Lopez, 53, revealed that she had met with Madonna and Britney to plan out the racy act.

However, she couldn’t make it to the show and was replaced by Xtina.

“That was actually true,” J.Lo said when asked if the rumours were true. She elaborated: “I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met – me, her and Britney to do it – at her home. And I just couldn’t get off the film.”

“So they got Christina to do it. And I didn’t wind up doing it. But we had talked about it,” the “On the Floor” hitmaker added. Despite being left out of the iconic moment with her favourite artist, the Bronx star has nothing but love for Madonna. “I love Madonna. I’m a huge fan, I always have been,” she admitted.

While Madonna and Britney’s kiss at the 2003 VMAs is still one of the most iconic moments in the industry, Madge’s kiss with Xtina gained less attention. At the time, after Madge and Britney smooched, the cameras cut to broadcast Justin Timberlake’s reaction, while Madonna proceeded to lock lips with Christina onstage.

In a 2018 interview, the ‘Reflection’ songstress recalled her disappointment after the big moment failed to make an impact. “I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that,'” she said at the time.

Madonna has not responded to J.Lo’s claims that she was supposed to be in the three-way kiss.

20230118-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dua Lipa, Mega Thee Stallion’s 28-city tour to begin in Feb...

    Demi Lovato goes back to she/her pronouns

    Christian Bale: ‘Tons of people laughed at me over the idea...

    Jack White marries fellow rocker Olivia Jean on stage at tour...