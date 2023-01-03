INDIALIFESTYLE

Jnanpith awardee files police complaint on distortion of his work in K’taka

Jnanpith awardee, popular Kannada litterateur Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar complained to the Police Commissioner of Mysuru on Tuesday in connection with distortion of his literary work in a drama exhibited recently.

Kambar has stated in his complaint that the drama based on his book ‘Sambashiva Prahasana’ has been distorted in a detestable manner. ‘Rangayana’, the organisation which exhibited the drama, had performed it without obtaining consent from him.

“Any of my works don’t have individual abuse. The action should be taken against those who permitted the enactment of the drama and the director who made objectionable additions,” he stated in his complaint.

The drama was exhibited on December 31 at Rangayana. The supporters of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and the President of State Kuruba Association Subramanya have lodged a complaint with Jayalakshmipuram Police Station alleging that in the drama their leader Siddaramaiah was insulted.

The supporters of Siddaramaiah had also staged a protest immediately after the exhibition of the drama claiming that the drama insulted Siddaramaiah and Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar.

Their complaint states that the flagship Anna Bhagya (free rice) project of Siddaramaiah government had been ridiculed in the drama. There is a dialogue in the drama which says that by giving a scheme like ‘Anna Bhagya’ people are made lethargic. Shivakumar had been referred to as ‘KD uncle’ which in slang means a villain.

The complaint seeks action against all 18 persons who have acted in the play.

20230103-121604

