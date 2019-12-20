JNU evening clashes stemmed from students’ face-off in day

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Attack on students by masked persons, both boys and girls, on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, here on Sunday evening, that left many, including two JNU Students Union office-bearers, injured stemmed from a showdown between groups of students earlier during the day.

According to sources, groups of students had an altercation over the JNU registration process.

The clashes at at around 6 p.m, which left as many as 18 students injured, were between ABVP supporters/cadres and the pro-Left students.

After this, two separate groups of 25-30 people, allegedly the ABVP supporters, entered the Sabarmati and Periyar hostels. They had their faces masked and were armed with sticks and stones.

According to the report, the group started thrashing activists of pro-Left student organisations. They went from room to room and assaulted students.

On receiving calls for help, activists of AISA, SFI and other groups, led by Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, rushed towards the Sabarmati T point.

In the scuffle, Ghosh received injuries on her forehead. She has been admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

