JNU extends winter registration deadline yet again

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the last date of student registrations for the winter semester, the third time since the original deadline of January 5.

According to a release issued on Thursday by the assistant registrar for evaluations, the last date for students’ registration for the winter semester has been extended to Friday, January 17.

Students can also register, by paying the prescribed fine, till 21 days after the January 17 deadline for the winter session. However, for applications submitted beyond 21 days after the deadline, students will have to make a written request and registration with a fine will be approved as per the vice chancellor’s discretionary powers.

This is the third time that the winter registration deadline has been extended. The original last date for registrations to the winter semester was January 5.

However, the deadline was extended to January 12 after some students had vandalised the university computer server room in a bid to hinder the registration process over fee hike. The deadline was further extended to January 15 and has now been extended to January 17.

–IANS

rak/pvn/skp/