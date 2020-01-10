JNU probe should be unbiased: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday demanded that the probe of the violence inside the JNU campus should be unbiased.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the police have been in question for a number of things and they should not frame charges against the students.

“The JNU probe should be unbiased. The police have been in question for the rise in crime, gang war, assault on lawyers and several other cases. They should not frame charges against the students,” Singh said.

The Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, on Friday identified nine students, including JNU Students Union chief Aishe Ghosh, as suspects in the incidents in the varsity premises that left 36 injured.

According to police sources, most of them are members of the Left-wing student organisations.

The Congress had accused the Delhi Police of carrying out a shoddy probe into the January 5 violence at the University under political pressure. While the BJP accused the left of the violence.

–IANS

