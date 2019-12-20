JNU students to boycott semester exam relief for a day

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) A day after the JNU administration announced it would allow students to register for the monsoon semester examinations, the students here on Tuesday announced a day’s boycott of the provisional registration.

After a meeting of hostel presidents, students said the decision to boycott would be reviewed and ratified by Wednesday night. “The hostel presidents will lockdown the mess manager and cashier’s office for tomorrow,” they said in a statement.

On Monday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said students who had not completed their ‘academic requirements of the monsoon semester 2019’ will be allowed to provisionally register from January 1 to 5, 2020.

The winter semester of 2020 would start as per the academic schedule, the V-C said and added, students who couldn’t complete academic requirements in the monsoon semester of 2019, “need to be helped.”

The decision was taken after a meeting of all the three Rectors, Registrars, the Dean of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres.

The university would allow candidates, not eligible for registering in the winter semester, to provisionally register for the next session.

“All the provisionally registered students are required to complete academic requirements of the monsoon semester by January 20 to keep their registration valid,” the Monday’s notification had said.

