JNU violence against university’s tradition: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has condemned the violence that erupted on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, here on Sunday.

“Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” he tweeted.

Several masked people, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers on the campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh — who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received injuries. They accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence on the campus.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack.

JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon accused the ABVP of leading the attack, which was bolstered by outsiders.

