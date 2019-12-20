JNU violence: Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) In wake of the violence in the JNU campus on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inquired from the Delhi Police about the situation in the varsity.

According to officials, Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to find about the situation as the police were deployed in the campus to restore peace.

Violence swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

